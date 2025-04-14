Deep-Sea Power Play: U.S. vs China in Rare Earths Race

China has voiced concerns over the bypassing of international laws for seabed resource exploration, following reports of U.S. plans to amass deep-sea metals. The move aims to counter China's stronghold on the rare earth supply chains, crucial for modern technologies.

In a report by the Financial Times, it was unveiled that the Trump administration is crafting an executive order to enable the stockpiling of metals found in the Pacific Ocean. The goal is to secure these resources on U.S. soil in anticipation of potential import issues with China.

The Chinese foreign ministry underscores that under international law, the seabed's mineral wealth is a shared asset of humanity, and its exploration must comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. China remains a major player, producing 90% of the world's refined rare earths.

(With inputs from agencies.)