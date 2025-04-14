Left Menu

Security Tightened Amid Protests Over Waqf Act in West Bengal

Minority protests against the Waqf Amendment Act have led to tightened security in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. In response to the unrest in Dhuliyan town, a heavy police presence and operations by the BSF and CRPF have been implemented to restore order and ensure border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:05 IST
Security Tightened Amid Protests Over Waqf Act in West Bengal
Minorities block roads over protests against Waqf Amendment Act in South 24 Parganas (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been heightened in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district following minority protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. The demonstrations took place as members of the Indian Secular Front demanded the act's repeal in Sealdah. The protests have prompted a significant deployment of police forces in the area.

Meanwhile, authorities conducted a flag march in the violence-affected Dhuliyan town, located in Murshidabad district's Jangipur division. The region has witnessed a substantial police presence in the aftermath of the unrest. On Monday, ADG Eastern Command of BSF, Ravi Kumar Gandhi, assessed the situation and assured the public that normalcy is gradually returning.

Gandhi highlighted the collaborative efforts of the BSF with local police and the involvement of the CRPF in joint operations. He reported a relatively peaceful environment on Sunday and expressed confidence that stability will soon be restored. Discussing border security with Bangladesh, Gandhi emphasized effective surveillance and cooperative practices under the Integrated Border Management Plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025