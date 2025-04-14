Security Tightened Amid Protests Over Waqf Act in West Bengal
Minority protests against the Waqf Amendment Act have led to tightened security in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. In response to the unrest in Dhuliyan town, a heavy police presence and operations by the BSF and CRPF have been implemented to restore order and ensure border security.
Security measures have been heightened in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district following minority protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. The demonstrations took place as members of the Indian Secular Front demanded the act's repeal in Sealdah. The protests have prompted a significant deployment of police forces in the area.
Meanwhile, authorities conducted a flag march in the violence-affected Dhuliyan town, located in Murshidabad district's Jangipur division. The region has witnessed a substantial police presence in the aftermath of the unrest. On Monday, ADG Eastern Command of BSF, Ravi Kumar Gandhi, assessed the situation and assured the public that normalcy is gradually returning.
Gandhi highlighted the collaborative efforts of the BSF with local police and the involvement of the CRPF in joint operations. He reported a relatively peaceful environment on Sunday and expressed confidence that stability will soon be restored. Discussing border security with Bangladesh, Gandhi emphasized effective surveillance and cooperative practices under the Integrated Border Management Plan.
