Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

Ranjana Kumari, hailing from a remote village in Jharkhand, has turned personal tragedy into triumph by securing a position with India's Border Security Force (BSF). Overcoming the murder of her father and financial challenges, she recently completed her training as a General Duty constable.

Ranjana's journey began in Amanari village, where she was only eight years old when her father was killed. Her mother, Nutan Devi, supported their family on modest earnings, helping Ranjana and her sisters navigate hardships. With a drive for education, Ranjana gave tuitions to students, which funded her own studies.

Enthralled by her desire to don the BSF uniform, Ranjana cleared the SSC GD examination and presently awaits her posting in Rajasthan. Her message to other girls is one of hope and sheer determination, celebrating the power of perseverance in the face of adversity.