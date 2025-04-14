Honoring Ambedkar: A Call to Youth for Research and Reflection
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urges youth to delve into Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar's work and legacy at a commemorative event in Dibrugarh, marking Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary. Emphasizing Ambedkar's vision for justice, equality, and fraternity, Sonowal highlights his ongoing influence on India's democratic framework.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has exhorted the nation's youth to engage deeply with the work of Dr. BR Ambedkar, emphasizing the seminal influence of his efforts on modern Indian democracy. Sonowal made these remarks during a program honoring Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary in Dibrugarh.
The minister highlighted Ambedkar's commitment to building an egalitarian society founded on legal principles, crediting his vision of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as foundational to India's progress. Sonowal asserted that Ambedkar's drafting of the Constitution was not merely legal but a blueprint for an inclusive nation.
The commemorative event saw various dignitaries paying tribute to Ambedkar's enduring legacy. Sonowal also called for reflection on Ambedkar's role in shaping a society based on equality and justice, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's government in honoring Ambedkar's contributions to India's path towards empowerment.
