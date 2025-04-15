Asia Stocks Climb Amid Trump Tariff Discussions

Asian stocks saw slight gains on Tuesday, catalyzed by the auto sector following hints from U.S. President Donald Trump about potential tariff exemptions on foreign auto imports.

While U.S. Treasury yields stabilized after a volatile week, the dollar's appeal waned amidst ongoing trade policy uncertainties.

Investors remain on edge due to the fluctuating global trade landscape, focusing on critical earnings releases and impending semiconductor tariff decisions.

