Asia Stocks Climb Amid Trump Tariff Discussions

Asian shares edged higher led by auto companies after U.S. President Trump suggested tariff exemptions. Treasury bonds recovered as uncertainties over trade policies prevailed. U.S. futures fell, while European futures showed mixed performance. Market focus remains on upcoming U.S. bank earnings and semiconductor tariffs announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 07:48 IST
Asian stocks saw slight gains on Tuesday, catalyzed by the auto sector following hints from U.S. President Donald Trump about potential tariff exemptions on foreign auto imports.

While U.S. Treasury yields stabilized after a volatile week, the dollar's appeal waned amidst ongoing trade policy uncertainties.

Investors remain on edge due to the fluctuating global trade landscape, focusing on critical earnings releases and impending semiconductor tariff decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

