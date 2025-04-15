Johnson & Johnson CFO Discusses Pharmaceutical Tariffs
Johnson & Johnson's CFO, Joe Wolk, addressed the topic of tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals in a recent interview with CNBC. He refrained from speculating on the tariffs' impact, preferring to wait and observe how the situation unfolds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:31 IST
In a recent CNBC interview, Johnson & Johnson's Chief Financial Officer, Joe Wolk, addressed concerns over tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals.
Wolk emphasized he doesn't wish to speculate about the situation. Instead, he trusts the process to determine the outcome.
This measured approach reflects the company's strategic decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement