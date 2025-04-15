Relief Amid Turmoil: A Beacon of Hope in Murshidabad's Crisis

A relief camp has been established in Malda's Par Lalpur for those driven from their homes in the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas of Murshidabad, following violence spurred by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11. Dr. Prasanjit Mandal and his team are administering essential medical supplies to the displaced.

"We've been providing hypertension, diabetes, cough, and cold medicines twice daily for the past three days," Dr. Mandal said to ANI. Amidst this turmoil, camp resident Keshav Mandal shared his concern about the uncertain return to normalcy, lamenting the destruction of property.

Survivors like Lalcharan Mondal and Rupa Mandal recount similar stories of fleeing violence, urging government intervention for peace and seeking compensation for losses. The violence, fueled by contention over the Waqf Amendment Act, resulted in three deaths, numerous injuries, and widespread damage, with political tensions flaring between BJP and TMC.

The BJP blames the TMC for stoking the unrest, accusing TMC MP Bapi Halder of incendiary rhetoric. Meanwhile, authorities assert stability returning to Murshidabad, with extensive security deployed. ADG Supratim Sarkar confirmed the restoration of order and encouraged people to disregard rumors, confirming the presence of control and support measures.

