Delhi Transporters Demand Reform: Protests to Address Transport Sector Challenges

In a push for reform, the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport Association has announced a peaceful protest on February 28 at Jantar Mantar. The association seeks government intervention on what they describe as long-standing problems affecting the transport sector.

Transporters and drivers in Delhi and nearby states are reportedly facing growing challenges due to policy and enforcement issues. Key concerns include the unregulated operation of bike taxis, fare discrepancies in app-based services, and non-functional panic buttons despite imposed fines, according to association President Sanjay Samrat.

Additional challenges highlighted include enforcement of the AIS-153 bus code, which the association says is financially burdensome, installation of speed limit devices without regard for road conditions, and restrictions related to interstate travel regulations. The protest aims to draw attention from prime and chief ministers to these systemic issues.