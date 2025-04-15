Left Menu

Russia's Potential Role in Iran's Nuclear Talks

The Kremlin remains silent on whether it will manage Iran's enriched uranium as part of a potential nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Iran. Tehran has dismissed the U.S. proposal to transfer its uranium stockpile to Russia. Talks continue, with Iran asserting its right to peaceful nuclear energy.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:44 IST
The Kremlin has refrained from commenting on the possibility of Russia taking control of Iran's enriched uranium as part of a future nuclear deal involving the United States. The Guardian reported Tehran's expected refusal of a U.S. suggestion to relocate its uranium reserves to a third country like Russia, in a bid to limit its nuclear program.

Asked at a routine briefing about Moscow's stance and any discussions with Tehran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, "I will leave that question without comment." U.S. President Donald Trump recently indicated Iran was nearing nuclear weapon capability, threatening military action unless an agreement is reached.

Despite the threat, Iran maintains it is not pursuing nuclear arms. Iran plans to enhance diplomatic discussions with a visit to Russia by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ahead of another round of talks with the U.S. in Muscat. Western powers remain concerned about Iran's nuclear potential, fearing regional instability should it acquire nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

