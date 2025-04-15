Left Menu

Wall Street Sees Uplift Amid Tariff Relief Hopes

Wall Street's main indexes experienced slight gains as investors speculated on potential tariff relief for the auto industry, sparked by President Trump's comments on more exemptions. The Dow Jones increased by 3 points, S&P 500 by 6 points, and Nasdaq Composite by 10.9 points at the market opening.

Updated: 15-04-2025 19:05 IST
Wall Street's prominent indexes experienced a positive start on Tuesday, driven by investor optimism about potential tariff relief in the auto sector.

The market mood brightened after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of additional exemptions, prompting analysts to anticipate further gains.

As the trading commenced, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 3 points to settle at 40,527.82. Concurrently, the S&P 500 rose by 6 points, landing at 5,411.99​, while the Nasdaq Composite saw an increase of 10.9 points, opening at 16,842.393.

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

