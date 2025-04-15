Wall Street Sees Uplift Amid Tariff Relief Hopes
Wall Street's main indexes experienced slight gains as investors speculated on potential tariff relief for the auto industry, sparked by President Trump's comments on more exemptions. The Dow Jones increased by 3 points, S&P 500 by 6 points, and Nasdaq Composite by 10.9 points at the market opening.
Wall Street's prominent indexes experienced a positive start on Tuesday, driven by investor optimism about potential tariff relief in the auto sector.
The market mood brightened after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of additional exemptions, prompting analysts to anticipate further gains.
As the trading commenced, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 3 points to settle at 40,527.82. Concurrently, the S&P 500 rose by 6 points, landing at 5,411.99, while the Nasdaq Composite saw an increase of 10.9 points, opening at 16,842.393.
