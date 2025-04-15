Nigeria's Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Shielding the Economy

The Nigerian government has announced plans to create a national strategic petroleum products stockpile this year, in an effort to protect its economy from international market fluctuations. At a press briefing, Farouk Ahmed, head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, outlined the initiative as a key strategy to enhance energy security.

The proposed reserve aims to mitigate supply shocks by expanding Nigeria's domestic refining capacity, notably highlighted by the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery. Despite being an oil-rich nation, Nigeria has faced persistent fuel shortages, often resulting in long queues.

Currently, Nigeria's reserves are only sufficient for approximately 30 days, but officials plan to establish a significantly larger national strategic stock. The initiative is modeled on the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve, yet officials have yet to reveal the exact future volume.

