Left Menu

Government to Invest $200m in Genesis to Boost Energy Security

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the investment aligns with the Government’s commitment to secure and affordable energy for households and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:45 IST
Government to Invest $200m in Genesis to Boost Energy Security
Energy Minister Simon Watts said the share purchase forms part of a broader energy security programme. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has confirmed it will purchase up to $200 million in new Genesis Energy shares as part of a capital raise aimed at strengthening New Zealand’s electricity security and improving long-term system resilience.

The move ensures the Crown maintains its majority 51 per cent ownership in Genesis, one of the country’s four major electricity generators and retailers operating under the Mixed Ownership Model.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the investment aligns with the Government’s commitment to secure and affordable energy for households and businesses.

“Last year we confirmed we would consider requests from all three Mixed Ownership Model energy companies for Crown investment in commercially sound generation capacity,” Willis said.

“Genesis’ proposed investments will directly contribute to enhancing energy security, including by bringing more flexible capacity into the market to help manage dry-year risk.”

Strengthening Dry-Year Resilience

New Zealand’s electricity system is heavily dependent on hydro generation, which can be vulnerable during periods of low rainfall. Dry-year shortages have historically placed pressure on wholesale prices and system reliability.

Genesis’ capital raise is expected to support investments that improve flexible generation capacity — infrastructure that can be ramped up when hydro lake levels are low or demand spikes. Flexible capacity plays a critical role in stabilising the grid, reducing price volatility, and ensuring continuity of supply during periods of stress.

Energy Minister Simon Watts said the share purchase forms part of a broader energy security programme.

“This decision is part of a wider package of work the Government is undertaking to support energy security and drive down the cost of living for all New Zealanders,” Watts said.

The Government has recently signalled a stronger focus on firming capacity, improved market settings, and long-term infrastructure investment to meet growing electricity demand as New Zealand transitions toward greater electrification of transport and industry.

Protecting a Strategic State Asset

State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown said maintaining majority Crown ownership ensures strategic oversight of one of New Zealand’s key energy assets.

“This is about delivering better outcomes for Kiwis and ensuring we have a stronger, more secure, and more reliable energy system,” Brown said.

Genesis is a significant player in the national electricity market, supplying hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers and operating a diversified generation portfolio that includes hydro, thermal, and renewable assets. Maintaining a 51 per cent shareholding preserves public control while enabling private capital participation.

Supporting Long-Term Energy Transformation

Electricity demand is projected to grow significantly in the coming decades as transport, process heat, and industry shift toward electrification. Investment in generation and system flexibility is widely regarded as critical to avoiding supply shortfalls and price spikes during that transition.

By participating in the capital raise, the Crown is signalling support for commercially viable generation projects that enhance reliability without compromising fiscal discipline.

The Government emphasised that all eligible investors in the Genesis equity raise should undertake their own due diligence and seek independent professional investment advice before making investment decisions.

The capital raise is expected to proceed in accordance with market conditions and standard regulatory requirements.

TRENDING

1
The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

 India
2
World Bank Commits $1.2bn to PNG Jobs and Reform Plan

World Bank Commits $1.2bn to PNG Jobs and Reform Plan

 Papua New Guinea
3
Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

 New Zealand
4
David Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Strategic Triumph

David Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Strategic Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

Rapid urbanization puts pressure on Africa’s smart city ambitions

AI set to power autonomous 6G systems

AI and big data boost cities’ carbon unlocking efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026