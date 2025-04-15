Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act: Justice or Controversy?

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defends the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting it aims to provide justice, not target Muslims. Despite his assurances, the Act has sparked protests and violence, especially in West Bengal. Various political and social groups have approached the Supreme Court challenging the Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:49 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has emphasized that the Waqf Amendment Act is intended to facilitate 'justice' rather than target any community. He addressed concerns that some Muslim leaders have exploited Waqf properties, but insisted this should not stigmatize the entire Muslim community.

Rijiju stated, 'Land in India is extremely valuable, and no one should unilaterally seize it from rightful owners.' He underscored that the new amendments seek to correct past errors and ensure fair land distribution. Despite assurances, the Act has been met with protests across the country, with notable unrest in West Bengal.

In the wake of violence in Murshidabad, where three people sadly lost their lives, security has been intensified. Various groups, including AIMIM and other political entities, have moved to challenge the Act in the Supreme Court, raising concerns about its potential implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

