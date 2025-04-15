Andhra Pradesh Boosts Support for Tribal University's Swift Completion

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to fast-tracking the completion of the Central Tribal University at Kuntinavalasa in the Mentada Mandal of Vizianagaram district. During a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu assured the university's Vice Chancellor, Prof. TV Kattimani, and Dean, Prof. M. Sharath, of full state support in this endeavor.

The Chief Minister highlighted the central government's allocation of Rs 800 crore for the project, with Rs 340 crore already released. The ambitious development spans 561 acres and will feature administrative buildings, hostels, and academic blocks. Naidu urged the university officials to expedite construction, setting a one-year deadline for completion to commence operations.

Naidu emphasized the immediate need to address essential facilities including drinking water, electricity, and road access, promising swift commencement of these projects. Responding to concerns about inadequate teaching staff, he pledged to request the Prime Minister for staffing increases and extended invitations to the PM for the upcoming university convocation. Established in 2018 under the previous TDP government, the university has faced delays but is poised for significant growth under the new administration.

