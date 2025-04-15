Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Support for Tribal University's Swift Completion

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu pledges full support for the swift completion of the Central Tribal University in Vizianagaram. He urges expeditious construction and requests more faculty. With Rs 800 crore allocated, 561 acres are being developed with administrative, academic, and hostel facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Support for Tribal University's Swift Completion
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/CMO Andhra Pradesh/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to fast-tracking the completion of the Central Tribal University at Kuntinavalasa in the Mentada Mandal of Vizianagaram district. During a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu assured the university's Vice Chancellor, Prof. TV Kattimani, and Dean, Prof. M. Sharath, of full state support in this endeavor.

The Chief Minister highlighted the central government's allocation of Rs 800 crore for the project, with Rs 340 crore already released. The ambitious development spans 561 acres and will feature administrative buildings, hostels, and academic blocks. Naidu urged the university officials to expedite construction, setting a one-year deadline for completion to commence operations.

Naidu emphasized the immediate need to address essential facilities including drinking water, electricity, and road access, promising swift commencement of these projects. Responding to concerns about inadequate teaching staff, he pledged to request the Prime Minister for staffing increases and extended invitations to the PM for the upcoming university convocation. Established in 2018 under the previous TDP government, the university has faced delays but is poised for significant growth under the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025