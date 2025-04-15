Water Wars: Mexico Struggles to Meet U.S. Treaty Obligations
Mexico faces pressure from the U.S. after failing to meet water-sharing commitments under an 81-year-old treaty, leading to potential conflict with its northern states. Negotiations with states and modifications to the treaty underscore the difficulty Mexico faces in fulfilling its obligations amidst severe drought conditions.
Mexico's government is locked in negotiations with northern states to enhance water dispatches to the United States, following President Donald Trump's tariff threat due to Mexico's noncompliance with a longstanding treaty. President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed talks with governors of key states to balance domestic needs while adhering to the treaty.
The historic 1944 water-sharing agreement obligates Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet every five years, yet the country has supplied under 30% of the requirement as the current cycle closes. Drought-stricken Mexican states express reluctance to divert essential water supplies, stirring tensions with federal mandates.
Amidst severe drought, legal challenges from states like Chihuahua highlight resistance to recent treaty amendments empowering federal authority over state resources. Meanwhile, Mexico's National Guard's past clashes with farmers reflect the domestic turmoil, stressing the urgency in resolving these bilateral water disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency
Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico Exempt from Trump's New Tariffs
Maharashtra's Ambitious Transformation: From Drought-Free State to Economic Powerhouse
Royal Challengers Break Decade-Long Drought at Wankhede
Drought and Debt: The Perils Facing Maharashtra's Farmers