Water Wars: Mexico Struggles to Meet U.S. Treaty Obligations

Mexico's government is locked in negotiations with northern states to enhance water dispatches to the United States, following President Donald Trump's tariff threat due to Mexico's noncompliance with a longstanding treaty. President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed talks with governors of key states to balance domestic needs while adhering to the treaty.

The historic 1944 water-sharing agreement obligates Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet every five years, yet the country has supplied under 30% of the requirement as the current cycle closes. Drought-stricken Mexican states express reluctance to divert essential water supplies, stirring tensions with federal mandates.

Amidst severe drought, legal challenges from states like Chihuahua highlight resistance to recent treaty amendments empowering federal authority over state resources. Meanwhile, Mexico's National Guard's past clashes with farmers reflect the domestic turmoil, stressing the urgency in resolving these bilateral water disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)