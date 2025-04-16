Political Tensions Rise as Congress Faces ED Chargesheets

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal has criticized the recent interrogation of businessman Robert Vadra, asserting that it serves as a tactic to intimidate and silence individuals. Addressing ANI, Sapkal expressed that these actions aim to pressure people into submission. Despite this, he affirmed that the Gandhis remain unfazed.

On Tuesday, Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, faced extensive questioning by the Enforcement Directorate about the Gurugram land case. Vadra has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting transparency in his actions.

In reaction to the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, Sapkal dismissed allegations of irregularities. He suggested the government fears Rahul Gandhi's influence, thus utilizing the ED as a tool. Congress plans to protest nationwide, accusing the BJP-led government of political motives.

The chargesheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court also implicates Congress leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey. Additionally, Sapkal highlighted the need to uphold 'Maharashtra Dharma' amid rising violence, announcing a 'Sadbhavana Shanti Yatra' in Nagpur to promote peace.

