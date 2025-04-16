Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Congress Faces ED Chargesheets

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the interrogation of Robert Vadra, arguing it's a tactic to intimidate the Gandhi family. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate charged Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, prompting Congress to announce nationwide protests against the BJP-led government, accusing them of political motivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:38 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Congress Faces ED Chargesheets
Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal has criticized the recent interrogation of businessman Robert Vadra, asserting that it serves as a tactic to intimidate and silence individuals. Addressing ANI, Sapkal expressed that these actions aim to pressure people into submission. Despite this, he affirmed that the Gandhis remain unfazed.

On Tuesday, Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, faced extensive questioning by the Enforcement Directorate about the Gurugram land case. Vadra has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting transparency in his actions.

In reaction to the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, Sapkal dismissed allegations of irregularities. He suggested the government fears Rahul Gandhi's influence, thus utilizing the ED as a tool. Congress plans to protest nationwide, accusing the BJP-led government of political motives.

The chargesheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court also implicates Congress leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey. Additionally, Sapkal highlighted the need to uphold 'Maharashtra Dharma' amid rising violence, announcing a 'Sadbhavana Shanti Yatra' in Nagpur to promote peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025