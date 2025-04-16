Punjab's Struggle: Land Sales, Youth Exodus, and Drug Woes

Punjab's Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, voiced serious concerns on Tuesday regarding the socio-economic crisis in the state. He highlighted an alarming trend of youth selling local land assets to migrate abroad, coupled with a widespread drug addiction problem posing significant challenges.

Having left Mohali's cybercrime police station following an inquiry over bomb threat claims, Bajwa emphasized his commitment to addressing these issues, asserting Congress's 'strong leadership.' Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi affirmed the party's solidarity with Bajwa, vowing collective resistance.

The controversy surrounding Bajwa stems from allegations of explosive devices entering Punjab. The state's Counter Intelligence unit sought clarity on Bajwa's sources concerning this national security matter, drawing criticism from Congress officials who lambasted Punjab's AAP leadership's handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)