Torrential Rains and Conflict Create Double Crisis for Millions in the DRC

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is facing an escalating humanitarian emergency as weeks of torrential rains have triggered devastating floods across Tanganyika Province, compounding the severe hardships already inflicted by ongoing armed conflict and mass displacement.

In the wake of the recent deluge, nearly 10,000 people have been displaced in Tanganyika alone. The flooding—described as the worst in recent years—was caused by the Rugumba River overflowing its banks, inundating vast swathes of Kalemie and Nyunzu territories. Homes, schools, churches, and critical agricultural lands have been submerged or swept away, leaving communities in urgent need of basic necessities such as food, clean water, and shelter.

Infrastructure Devastated, Health Risks Mounting

The destruction has been widespread. Roads and bridges have been damaged or destroyed, further isolating remote villages and hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid. In Kalemie, entire neighborhoods lie under water, with families taking refuge on higher ground or in makeshift shelters.

Health authorities are sounding the alarm over the growing threat of disease outbreaks. The stagnant floodwaters, often contaminated with human and animal waste, create a breeding ground for waterborne illnesses. Cholera cases in Tanganyika have surged to six times the number reported during the same period last year, a staggering rise that highlights the urgent need for sanitation, hygiene support, and medical care.

Conflict-Driven Displacement Collides with Climate Disaster

The floods have struck a region already grappling with a wave of internally displaced people (IDPs) fleeing violence from neighboring South Kivu. Since the beginning of the year, Tanganyika has received over 50,000 IDPs, many of whom were being hosted in overcrowded schools, churches, and family homes—facilities now rendered uninhabitable by floodwaters.

Crops such as cassava, maize, and peanuts—staples of the local diet—have been destroyed, worsening a food security crisis that was already spiraling out of control. With limited resources, families now face the impossible task of rebuilding their lives amid food shortages, health risks, and continuing insecurity.

Across the conflict-affected provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu, Ituri, and Tanganyika, recent assessments indicate that 2.3 million people are facing acute food insecurity, with some already on the brink of famine. Without swift and substantial humanitarian intervention, millions risk starvation in the months ahead.

Refugees Returning to Danger, Others Still Fleeing

Adding to the complexity of the crisis is the dynamic movement of refugees. Some Congolese refugees who had fled to Burundi have begun returning to the DRC, citing dire conditions in refugee settlements—limited food, shelter, and access to basic services—as their reasons for coming back, despite the ongoing dangers.

At the same time, nearly 120,000 Congolese refugees remain in neighboring countries, including Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda. Uganda alone has received over 5,500 new arrivals in the past week, highlighting the continued insecurity and desperation faced by civilians.

These trends underscore the urgent need for sustained international support—not only for host nations but also for reintegration and stabilization efforts within the DRC.

Underfunded Response Hampering Relief Efforts

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and its humanitarian partners are on the ground delivering emergency support, including shelter kits, clean water, food parcels, and essential medical services. But funding shortfalls are severely limiting the scale and speed of response.

As of April 2025, UNHCR has received only 20 per cent of the funding required for its humanitarian operations in the DRC. This alarming shortfall threatens to leave tens of thousands without life-saving aid.

“This is a critical moment for the people of the DRC,” said a spokesperson for UNHCR. “We are witnessing a tragic convergence of conflict, climate shocks, and displacement. Without urgent and increased support, the lives and futures of millions hang in the balance.”

A Call for Coordinated Global Action

As the DRC continues to grapple with this devastating double crisis, the need for a coordinated, well-funded international response has never been more urgent. Governments, donors, NGOs, and the private sector are being urged to mobilize resources and intensify efforts to support both immediate relief and long-term recovery.

The people of the DRC—already battered by decades of instability—are now contending with the compounding impacts of climate change. Without timely intervention, the consequences could be catastrophic.

“Every day counts,” said the UNHCR spokesperson. “This is not just a humanitarian crisis—it is a call to action for the world.”