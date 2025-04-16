Uttarakhand Calls for a Sustainable and Safe Chardham Yatra

As the Chardham Yatra approaches, Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has urged dignitaries, high-ranking officials, and members of the judiciary to refrain from making the pilgrimage between May 2 and 31. This advisory is in response to the anticipated surge in devotees expected during this period.

The Yatra is set to begin on April 30, and substantial efforts are being made by the state administration to ensure the routes are ready for travelers. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are racing against time to complete vital roadwork by April 25.

Meanwhile, in a bid to enhance healthcare services, the Uttarakhand Health Department has received the green light from the National Medical Commission to deploy postgraduate trainee doctors during the Yatra. This move not only improves the health sector's capacity but also provides invaluable experience to future medical professionals.

