Left Menu

Nitesh Rane's Fiery Allegations Against Thackeray Brothers

BJP leader Nitesh Rane compared Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray to Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s betrayers, accusing them of dividing Hindus and following directives from Pakistan. His remarks were in response to a Shiv Sena statement concerning alleged BJP tactics in Mumbai politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:00 IST
Nitesh Rane's Fiery Allegations Against Thackeray Brothers
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Nitesh Rane, a minister in Maharashtra and BJP official, made explosive remarks on Saturday, likening Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS leader Raj Thackeray to Chhatrapati Sambhaji's historical betrayers.

Rane claimed that the Thackeray brothers were divisive forces, saying they were under the influence of directives allegedly originating from Pakistan. He likened their tactics to the Shirkes who colluded with the Mughals against Sambhaji Maharaj.

The comments followed a statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, alleging that BJP's control over Mumbai's BMC was only possible due to a split caused by Eknath Shinde's actions. Rane dismissed allegations regarding BJP's association with Gautam Adani, accusing the opposition of opposing developmental partnerships for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026