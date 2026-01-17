Nitesh Rane's Fiery Allegations Against Thackeray Brothers

Nitesh Rane, a minister in Maharashtra and BJP official, made explosive remarks on Saturday, likening Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS leader Raj Thackeray to Chhatrapati Sambhaji's historical betrayers.

Rane claimed that the Thackeray brothers were divisive forces, saying they were under the influence of directives allegedly originating from Pakistan. He likened their tactics to the Shirkes who colluded with the Mughals against Sambhaji Maharaj.

The comments followed a statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, alleging that BJP's control over Mumbai's BMC was only possible due to a split caused by Eknath Shinde's actions. Rane dismissed allegations regarding BJP's association with Gautam Adani, accusing the opposition of opposing developmental partnerships for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)