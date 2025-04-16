Left Menu

Caste Census Stirs Political Storm in Karnataka

Union Minister V. Somanna and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy have criticized the Siddaramaiah government's decision to release a decade-old caste census report, calling for a new survey instead. They argue the move is politically motivated amid public discontent and could lead to social unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:41 IST
Caste Census Stirs Political Storm in Karnataka
V. Somanna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a development that has stirred the political landscape in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna expressed strong opposition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government's decision to release an outdated caste census report. Speaking in Tumkur, Somanna criticized the ten-year-old report, urging a fresh survey instead.

Somanna raised concerns about accountability, questioning past actions and urging the Congress-led government to scrap the current report to prevent confusion. He warned of potential backlash and emphasized the importance of conducting a comprehensive re-survey to address current socio-economic dynamics.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy echoed these sentiments, accusing Siddaramaiah of using the report as a diversion from governmental shortcomings. He argued the decade-old report lacks relevance amid demographic changes, warning that its release could exacerbate societal tensions and undermine public trust in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025