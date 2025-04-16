Caste Census Stirs Political Storm in Karnataka

In a development that has stirred the political landscape in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna expressed strong opposition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government's decision to release an outdated caste census report. Speaking in Tumkur, Somanna criticized the ten-year-old report, urging a fresh survey instead.

Somanna raised concerns about accountability, questioning past actions and urging the Congress-led government to scrap the current report to prevent confusion. He warned of potential backlash and emphasized the importance of conducting a comprehensive re-survey to address current socio-economic dynamics.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy echoed these sentiments, accusing Siddaramaiah of using the report as a diversion from governmental shortcomings. He argued the decade-old report lacks relevance amid demographic changes, warning that its release could exacerbate societal tensions and undermine public trust in governance.

