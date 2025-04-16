Trade Wars and Market Turbulence: A Global Financial Crossfire

Emerging market stocks took a hit on Wednesday, as investors navigated the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, causing a decline in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index by 1%.

This setback terminated its four-day winning streak, the longest since February, fueled by the U.S. decision to limit export of specific Nvidia and AMD chips to China, affecting a key market for these products.

China's directive to its airlines to halt Boeing deliveries and scrutiny over the pharmaceutical and chip sectors highlight the trade dispute's complexities, contributing to market unrest and uncertain economic outlooks.

