CA K Suresh Returns as ANMI's National President

CA K Suresh has been appointed as the National President of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) for the 2025-26 term, marking his second tenure after a successful term in 2017-18.

The appointment signals continuity and a renewed focus for ANMI as the broking industry faces rapid changes. Suresh brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the financial services sector, along with strategic vision and inclusive leadership.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Suresh stated his eagerness to advance ANMI's mission and contribute meaningfully. ANMI thanked outgoing President Vinod Kumar Goyal for his service, as the association aims for digital growth and collaborative progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)