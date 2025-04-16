Left Menu

CA K Suresh Returns as ANMI's National President

CA K Suresh has been appointed as the National President of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) for 2025-26, marking his second term. His leadership promises continuity and renewed focus on digital growth and member engagement amidst the evolving broking industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:43 IST
CA K Suresh Returns as ANMI's National President
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

CA K Suresh has been appointed as the National President of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) for the 2025-26 term, marking his second tenure after a successful term in 2017-18.

The appointment signals continuity and a renewed focus for ANMI as the broking industry faces rapid changes. Suresh brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the financial services sector, along with strategic vision and inclusive leadership.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Suresh stated his eagerness to advance ANMI's mission and contribute meaningfully. ANMI thanked outgoing President Vinod Kumar Goyal for his service, as the association aims for digital growth and collaborative progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025