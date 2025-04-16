Dollar Decline: Tariffs Trigger Turmoil

The dollar continued its decline on Wednesday, suffering the most against the Swiss franc and euro as markets reacted anxiously to new tariffs. The currency's destabilization comes amid weeks of radical tariff threats and postponements, reflecting shaken confidence in the U.S. economic landscape.

Following a brief rally earlier this week, the U.S. dollar resumed its downtrend as European trade saw it approaching last week's lows. The latest market jitters were sparked by U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China and President Trump's investigation into potential tariffs on critical minerals.

The Swiss franc appreciated significantly after the tariff announcement, driven by its safe-haven status in turbulent times. The recent disinflationary period might push the Swiss National Bank towards negative rates, though market speculation suggests the bank may hold its current stance, increasing investor confidence in the franc.

