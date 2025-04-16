Q1 2025: A Blockbuster Start for Investment Deals

In a resounding start to 2025, the first quarter saw a stellar performance in deals, amounting to 669 transactions valued at USD 29 billion, according to the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker. This represents the highest quarterly volumes since Q1 2022 and the peak in values since Q3 2022.

Dominated by mergers & acquisitions and private equity transactions, excluding IPO and QIP dealings, the market recorded 636 deals worth USD 24.4 billion, marking a 28% growth in volumes and a 34% rise in values compared to the last quarter of 2024. Year-on-year, deal volumes jumped by 43% and values by 17%, signaling sustained investor confidence.

Noteworthy deals included Bajaj Group's acquisition of a stake in Bajaj Allianz Insurance and Wilmar International's purchase in Adani Wilmar. Despite strong deal activities, IPO performance lagged, dropping significantly amidst weak public market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)