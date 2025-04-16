Murshidabad Unrest: Displacement, Despair, and the Quest for Justice

Tensions continue to simmer in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, as hundreds remain displaced after violence erupted over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The local administration struggles to meet the basic needs of those sheltered in relief camps, as discontent mounts.

Residents recount harrowing tales of destruction and inadequate aid, with Shankar Das describing his demolished home and insufficient provisions for children in the camps. Pradipta Pal lamented the loss of his shop to looters and vandals, urging authorities for accountability.

Officials, led by BDO Sujit Lodh, are working to address shortages and restore essential services, amid accusations from the opposition of governmental negligence and instigation. Allegations against local officials further inflame tensions as calls for justice and rebuilding efforts intensify.

