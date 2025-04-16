Left Menu

Murshidabad Unrest: Displacement, Despair, and the Quest for Justice

Following recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, hundreds remain displaced. Relief efforts are underway, but dissatisfaction grows due to inadequate amenities. Accusations of instigated unrest surface as local and opposition leaders call for accountability and justice in the wake of the turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:56 IST
Murshidabad violence survivors (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions continue to simmer in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, as hundreds remain displaced after violence erupted over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The local administration struggles to meet the basic needs of those sheltered in relief camps, as discontent mounts.

Residents recount harrowing tales of destruction and inadequate aid, with Shankar Das describing his demolished home and insufficient provisions for children in the camps. Pradipta Pal lamented the loss of his shop to looters and vandals, urging authorities for accountability.

Officials, led by BDO Sujit Lodh, are working to address shortages and restore essential services, amid accusations from the opposition of governmental negligence and instigation. Allegations against local officials further inflame tensions as calls for justice and rebuilding efforts intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

