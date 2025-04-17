Tripura's Ambitious Rs 969 Crore Self-Sufficiency Push

In a robust move towards self-reliance, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled a proposal seeking Rs 969 crore to develop the state's capacity in producing milk, eggs, fish, and meat. Announced during a DoNER Ministry virtual meeting, the proposal reflects Tripura's commitment to closing the production-demand gap.

Addressing milk production shortfalls, Saha spotlighted the need for eight new dairy farms, with a capacity of 200 cows each, aligning with advanced artificial insemination methods. The proposed Rs 80 crore investment underscores efforts to address a 0.35 lakh metric tonne shortfall in milk production by enhancing infrastructure and resource capability.

With Tripura leading egg availability in the Northeast, thanks to programs like the Mukhya Mantri Prani Sampad Vikas Yojana, Saha outlined projects worth Rs 21 crore to advance poultry and hatchery development. The proposal also includes a Rs 17 crore investment in a meat processing center and a Rs 30 crore automated feed mixing plant, aimed at optimizing agriculture's value chain.

