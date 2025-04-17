Left Menu

Tripura's Ambitious Rs 969 Crore Self-Sufficiency Push

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has proposed Rs 969 crore worth of projects to the Centre, aiming for self-sufficiency in milk, eggs, fish, and meat. Highlights include setting up dairy farms, strengthening milk unions, launching egg production initiatives, and establishing meat processing centers, addressing gaps and boosting local production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:44 IST
Tripura's Ambitious Rs 969 Crore Self-Sufficiency Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust move towards self-reliance, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled a proposal seeking Rs 969 crore to develop the state's capacity in producing milk, eggs, fish, and meat. Announced during a DoNER Ministry virtual meeting, the proposal reflects Tripura's commitment to closing the production-demand gap.

Addressing milk production shortfalls, Saha spotlighted the need for eight new dairy farms, with a capacity of 200 cows each, aligning with advanced artificial insemination methods. The proposed Rs 80 crore investment underscores efforts to address a 0.35 lakh metric tonne shortfall in milk production by enhancing infrastructure and resource capability.

With Tripura leading egg availability in the Northeast, thanks to programs like the Mukhya Mantri Prani Sampad Vikas Yojana, Saha outlined projects worth Rs 21 crore to advance poultry and hatchery development. The proposal also includes a Rs 17 crore investment in a meat processing center and a Rs 30 crore automated feed mixing plant, aimed at optimizing agriculture's value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025