Tamil Nadu Honors Dheeran Chinnamalai: A Legacy Remembered

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tribute to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his birth anniversary. Chinnamalai played a pivotal role in the Polygar Wars against the British and remains a symbol of resistance in Tamil history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:58 IST
Tamil Nadu Honors Dheeran Chinnamalai: A Legacy Remembered
Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin paying tribute to Dheeran Chinnamali (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin commemorated the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai with a floral tribute. Stalin highlighted Chinnamalai's enduring impact, stating, "Dheeran Chinnamalai ignited the flame of resistance against foreign rule in Tamil Nadu."

Born Theerthagiri Sarkarai Manradiar on April 17, 1756, Chinnamalai was a chieftain who initially opposed the Kingdom of Mysore's tax policies. Aligning with Tipu Sultan, he later turned his efforts against the British East India Company, becoming a key figure in the Second Polygar War of 1801.

Chinnamalai's guerrilla warfare and leadership in battles at Cauvery, Odanilai, and Arachalur were historic, yet he was ultimately captured and hanged by the British in 1805. His legacy was honored by BJP leader Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, reaffirming the timeless respect for his sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

