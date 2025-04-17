Tamil Nadu Honors Dheeran Chinnamalai: A Legacy Remembered

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin commemorated the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai with a floral tribute. Stalin highlighted Chinnamalai's enduring impact, stating, "Dheeran Chinnamalai ignited the flame of resistance against foreign rule in Tamil Nadu."

Born Theerthagiri Sarkarai Manradiar on April 17, 1756, Chinnamalai was a chieftain who initially opposed the Kingdom of Mysore's tax policies. Aligning with Tipu Sultan, he later turned his efforts against the British East India Company, becoming a key figure in the Second Polygar War of 1801.

Chinnamalai's guerrilla warfare and leadership in battles at Cauvery, Odanilai, and Arachalur were historic, yet he was ultimately captured and hanged by the British in 1805. His legacy was honored by BJP leader Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, reaffirming the timeless respect for his sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)