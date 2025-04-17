CBI Investigates AAP Leaders Over Alleged FCRA Violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Durgesh Pathak and Kapil Bhardwaj over alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010. These violations reportedly involve the creation of an overseas network to illicitly gather foreign donations.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the AAP allegedly established 'AAP Overseas India' with volunteers from the USA, Canada, and Australia for the purpose of raising funds. These donations allegedly bypassed legal channels, leading to accusations of non-compliance with FCRA regulations through sneaky means.

The enforcement agencies, led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have also flagged multiple discrepancies, such as the use of repeated or manipulated identifiers for contributions. AAP has denied the allegations, labeling the investigation a political maneuver orchestrated by the ruling BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)