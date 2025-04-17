Czech Republic Celebrates Independence from Russian Oil

In a historic shift, the Czech Republic has achieved complete independence from Russian oil supplies, marking the first time the country is fully reliant on non-Russian sources. This development comes after capacity upgrades on the Transalpine (TAL) pipeline, which now serves as the main route for supplying oil from the west.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the milestone during a press conference, expressing that the nation's oil dependency on Russia, spanning roughly six decades, has come to an end. The Czech Republic now receives oil through upgraded western routes, significantly changing the supply dynamics.

The country's energy independence was catalyzed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting the Czech government to reduce its reliance on the Russian Druzhba pipeline. With the upgraded TAL pipeline capable of handling 8 million tonnes per year, the country is poised to meet its annual oil needs through secure routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)