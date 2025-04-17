Owaisi Challenges Waqf Act Amid Supreme Court Scrutiny

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM President, has intensified his opposition to the Waqf Act, denouncing it as unconstitutional and alleging it infringes on several fundamental rights. This comes as the Supreme Court reviews petitions challenging critical provisions of the Act.

During the court proceedings, Owaisi highlighted the Supreme Court's remarks on the Act's contentious aspects. He stated that the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf board should not be formed, referencing observations made by his attorney, Mr. Nizam Pasha. Owaisi affirmed his party's intent to pursue legal action against these provisions.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has indicated potential interim measures to address the act, particularly concerning the composition of Waqf Boards and property disputes. This ongoing judicial scrutiny is pivotal in balancing legislative controls with community rights.

