Owaisi Challenges Waqf Act Amid Supreme Court Scrutiny

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Waqf Act as unconstitutional, citing violations of fundamental rights, while the Supreme Court examines its key provisions. Owaisi opposed recent amendments and emphasized continued legal challenges. The Supreme Court considers interim measures to manage disputes and safeguard Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:07 IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM President, has intensified his opposition to the Waqf Act, denouncing it as unconstitutional and alleging it infringes on several fundamental rights. This comes as the Supreme Court reviews petitions challenging critical provisions of the Act.

During the court proceedings, Owaisi highlighted the Supreme Court's remarks on the Act's contentious aspects. He stated that the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf board should not be formed, referencing observations made by his attorney, Mr. Nizam Pasha. Owaisi affirmed his party's intent to pursue legal action against these provisions.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has indicated potential interim measures to address the act, particularly concerning the composition of Waqf Boards and property disputes. This ongoing judicial scrutiny is pivotal in balancing legislative controls with community rights.

