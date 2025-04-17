Left Menu

Global Markets Waver amid Trade Talks and Fed Caution

Global stocks saw slight upward movement as U.S.-Japan trade talks provided some optimism. However, comments from Fed Chair Powell on cautious interest rate cuts tempered the mood. Meanwhile, tech shares showed mixed outcomes, and economic uncertainties loom as central banks navigate volatile markets influenced by trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:21 IST
Global Markets Waver amid Trade Talks and Fed Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a week of market fluctuations, global stocks edged higher Thursday, buoyed by optimism from trade discussions between the U.S. and Japan. However, the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate cuts tempered investor enthusiasm.

President Trump injected optimism by joining Japanese trade talks, announcing 'big progress' without details, offering hope for tariff-impact resolutions. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, while the Nasdaq slipped slightly. Tech shares had mixed results, uplifted by Taiwan's TSMC but hindered by Nvidia and ASML warnings.

Economic uncertainties affected Europe, as the ECB dropped rates in response to trade unpredictabilities. Across the globe, the Fed's future decisions prompted investor anxiety, compounded by President Trump's criticisms of Fed Chair Powell, and international trade tensions continued to influence market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025