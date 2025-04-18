Pakistani Talent Takes Global Stage in 'Brain Gain'

In a significant wave of overseas migration, over 172,000 Pakistanis sought employment abroad in early 2025, according to data from the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment. Among them, nearly 100,000 were identified as general labourers.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the primary destination, attracting the majority with 121,190 job seekers. Other countries such as Oman, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain also saw significant numbers of Pakistani workers. Notably, skilled professionals including doctors, engineers, nurses, and teachers joined the ranks of those moving abroad.

Addressing the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention, Army chief General Asim Munir described this emigration as a 'brain gain' rather than a brain drain, celebrating the global Pakistani diaspora as integral ambassadors of the nation's talent and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)