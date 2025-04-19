Left Menu

Controversy Erupts After Teen's Murder in Delhi

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticizes BJP post the murder of a 17-year-old in Delhi's Seelampur, alleging communal tension escalation. Lady Don Zikra was arrested, while other suspects remain at large. Delhi CM assures justice as police intensify their investigation and analyze CCTV footage for clues.

Updated: 19-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:13 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur has sparked a political storm, with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accusing the BJP of deteriorating the security situation.

Dikshit claims the Delhi police align with BJP interests, suggesting communal tensions are being inflamed under the current government.

Meanwhile, 'Lady Don' Zikra is implicated in the murder, but her cousins, the primary suspects, remain elusive. Delhi police, with ten dedicated teams, are pursuing them and examining CCTV footage to trace their movements.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged that justice will be served for the victim. Investigations continue robustly, promising a thorough probe.

