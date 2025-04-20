Global Harmony and Hope: PM Modi's Easter Message
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Easter greetings, highlighting joy, harmony, and compassion. Celebrated worldwide, Easter commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection. Traditions include church gatherings, prayer, and festivities with chocolate eggs and bunnies. Easter's date changes annually, determined by lunar and solar cycles, and varies between Western and Eastern Christianity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed Easter greetings, emphasizing themes of hope and harmony. He described this year's celebration as unique due to the global observance of the Jubilee Year, hoping it would inspire renewal and compassion universally.
Easter, celebrated following Jesus Christ's resurrection, sees global participation with church services and prayers. The holiday occurs days after Good Friday, marking Jesus' crucifixion. Many view the day through folk traditions, such as chocolate eggs and bunnies symbolizing spring's arrival.
While Easter symbolizes Jesus's resurrection on the third day post-crucifixion, its date varies based on lunar and solar cycles, falling on the first Sunday after the first full moon post-equinox. The timing illustrates disparity between Eastern and Western Church celebrations.
