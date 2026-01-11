Triple-Engine Governance: A Call for Unified Support in Mumbai

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday called on Mumbai voters to endorse what he termed as a 'triple-engine' governance model. This model involves the Centre, the state government, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), thereby ensuring seamless coordination.

While campaigning in Dahisar (East) for the January 15 BMC elections, the senior BJP leader urged citizens to support Mahayuti candidates. Highlighting the importance of civic representation, Goyal emphasized the necessity of electing leaders who can address local issues effectively and interact efficiently with the administration.

Listing achievements under the BJP-led Mahayuti, Goyal showcased significant projects like slum rehabilitation schemes and skill development centers, alongside the completion of critical infrastructure like housing and underpasses. His appeal targeted a positive mandate in the upcoming municipal elections, crucial for sustained regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)