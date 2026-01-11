Gujarat Emerges as Hub for Green Energy With Massive Investments

In a significant boost to Gujarat's industrial landscape, major corporate leaders on Sunday unveiled substantial investment plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Saurashtra-Kutch. Spearheading the announcements, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani pledged a staggering Rs 7 lakh crore investment over the next five years, marking a doubling of the company's previous allocations.

Addressing the audience amidst the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ambani lauded Gujarat as central to Reliance, unveiling plans for the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Jamnagar. This initiative is set to transform Jamnagar from a hydrocarbon hub into a leading exporter of green energy, encompassing solar, green hydrogen, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Other industry magnates followed suit, with Adani Group's Karan Adani announcing a Rs 1.50 lakh crore investment in Kutch to fortify India's energy grid. Jyoti CNC, Welspun Group, and others detailed ambitious projects aimed at reinforcing Gujarat's status as India's growth engine, further strengthening its prowess in manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.