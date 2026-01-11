Youth Empowerment: Delhi's Development Vision Unveiled

On National Youth Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with the youth, underscoring their indispensable role in realizing the vision for 'Vikshit Delhi'.

Gupta's interaction with Delhi's youngsters involved in-depth discussions on development issues, as she shared the progress made by her administration over the last 11 months, focusing on increasing bio-mining capacity and addressing animal welfare as per Supreme Court guidelines.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to eliminate garbage mountains, Gupta emphasized the administration's commitment to sustainable waste management while encouraging the youth to voice suggestions for Delhi's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)