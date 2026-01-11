Youth Empowerment: Delhi's Development Vision Unveiled
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on National Youth Day, highlighted the crucial role of youth in achieving 'Vikshit Delhi'. During informal interactions, Gupta shared a governmental report card, solicited youth feedback, and motivated them to participate actively in policy-making. Key discussions included waste management and animal welfare.
- Country:
- India
On National Youth Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with the youth, underscoring their indispensable role in realizing the vision for 'Vikshit Delhi'.
Gupta's interaction with Delhi's youngsters involved in-depth discussions on development issues, as she shared the progress made by her administration over the last 11 months, focusing on increasing bio-mining capacity and addressing animal welfare as per Supreme Court guidelines.
Highlighting ongoing efforts to eliminate garbage mountains, Gupta emphasized the administration's commitment to sustainable waste management while encouraging the youth to voice suggestions for Delhi's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions Rise: Champai Soren Takes on Jharkhand Government Over PESA Rules
Strengthening Mobile Security: Government and Industry Unite
Amit Shah Targets Corruption in Kerala, Promotes BJP's Development Agenda
India's 'Reform Express': Accelerating Growth and Green Development
BJP's double-engine government will power Kerala, says Sobha Surendran