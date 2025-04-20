Legal Community Condemns BJP MP's Remarks on Supreme Court
Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, Chairman of the All India Bar Association, criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments against the Supreme Court in a letter to PM Narendra Modi. Aggarwala argued such statements undermine public trust in the judiciary and called for legislative, not public, discourse on disagreements.
In a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, Chairman of the All India Bar Association, articulated severe concerns over recent comments by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that criticized the Supreme Court. Dubey reportedly suggested shutting down Parliament if the Supreme Court were to make laws, a statement that provoked stark reactions from the legal community.
Dr. Aggarwala, also a Senior Advocate and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, described these remarks as "stunning," warning that such rhetoric from leaders of the ruling party could profoundly impact public trust in the judiciary. He emphasized that recent Supreme Court judgments, specifically in landmark 2023 cases, adhered to constitutional boundaries by setting a reasonable timeline for legal processes.
He further clarified that the Government has the sovereign power to amend laws if it disagrees with judicial timelines, advocating for legislative action instead of public critiques. Praising the government's past respect for the judiciary, Aggarwala urged the Prime Minister to counsel party members against making statements that threaten the constitutional balance of power and strain the judiciary-executive relationship.
