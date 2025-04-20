Left Menu

Delhi Combats Tanker Mafia with GPS-Enabled Water Tankers

The Delhi government has launched GPS-enabled water tankers to tackle the city's tanker mafia issue. Over 1,100 tankers have been deployed, allowing the public and government to track their routes. This initiative aims to ensure transparency and combat corruption within the water supply system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:58 IST
Delhi Combats Tanker Mafia with GPS-Enabled Water Tankers
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken a significant step to combat the city's notorious tanker mafia by introducing GPS-enabled water tankers. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 1,111 tankers as part of the Delhi Jal Board's initiative to ensure transparency in water distribution.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, addressing the media, emphasized that this move allows both the government and the public to monitor the routes of water tankers. He criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating there was systemic leakage and corruption regarding water distribution.

Gupta assured that with the GPS technology in place, every tanker's journey could be tracked, eliminating uncertainties about their destinations and ensuring clean water reaches the citizens. The initiative reflects the new Delhi government's commitment to revamping infrastructure from scratch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

