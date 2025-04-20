Delhi Combats Tanker Mafia with GPS-Enabled Water Tankers
The Delhi government has launched GPS-enabled water tankers to tackle the city's tanker mafia issue. Over 1,100 tankers have been deployed, allowing the public and government to track their routes. This initiative aims to ensure transparency and combat corruption within the water supply system.
The Delhi government has taken a significant step to combat the city's notorious tanker mafia by introducing GPS-enabled water tankers. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 1,111 tankers as part of the Delhi Jal Board's initiative to ensure transparency in water distribution.
Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, addressing the media, emphasized that this move allows both the government and the public to monitor the routes of water tankers. He criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating there was systemic leakage and corruption regarding water distribution.
Gupta assured that with the GPS technology in place, every tanker's journey could be tracked, eliminating uncertainties about their destinations and ensuring clean water reaches the citizens. The initiative reflects the new Delhi government's commitment to revamping infrastructure from scratch.
