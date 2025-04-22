Left Menu

World Mourns Unexpected Loss of Pope Francis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away suddenly from a stroke and cardiac arrest. The German government's announcement highlights the global impact of the Pope's unexpected passing and the international tributes in his honor.

In a sudden turn of events, Pope Francis passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, as confirmed by the Vatican.

The unexpected death of the Pope has sent shockwaves throughout the global community, leading to an outpouring of tributes and condolences.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to attend the Pope's funeral, reflecting the deep international ties and impact of his papacy.

