Jitendra Srivastava Appointed as CMD of REC Ltd
State-owned REC Ltd has appointed Jitendra Srivastava as its new Chairman and Managing Director, effective immediately. Previously, the role was temporarily held by Parminder Chopra of Power Finance Corporation. Srivastava, an experienced IAS officer, has a distinguished career holding significant roles in both the central and Bihar state governments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:58 IST
State-owned REC Ltd officially announced Jitendra Srivastava as the new Chairman and Managing Director effective immediately. He succeeds Parminder Chopra, who temporarily held the post.
Srivastava, a 2000 batch IAS officer from the Bihar Cadre, has an extensive history of impactful roles in both Central and State Governments.
Prior to this role, Srivastava worked as a Joint Secretary at the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and has notable experience in finance, public health, and infrastructure sectors.
