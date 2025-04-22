Jitendra Srivastava Appointed as CMD of REC Ltd

State-owned REC Ltd officially announced Jitendra Srivastava as the new Chairman and Managing Director effective immediately. He succeeds Parminder Chopra, who temporarily held the post.

Srivastava, a 2000 batch IAS officer from the Bihar Cadre, has an extensive history of impactful roles in both Central and State Governments.

Prior to this role, Srivastava worked as a Joint Secretary at the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and has notable experience in finance, public health, and infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)