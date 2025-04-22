Revolutionizing Tax Payments: Income Tax Department Launches 'e-Pay Tax'
The Income Tax Department has launched the 'e-Pay Tax' feature on its online portal, simplifying tax payments. This digital method eliminates long queues and complex procedures. Designed for individuals and small businesses, it promotes timely compliance by easing the tax payment process.
The Income Tax Department has made a significant move towards digital facilitation by launching the 'e-Pay Tax' feature. This addition to the department's online portal aims to simplify tax payments making them more accessible and less cumbersome for taxpayers.
The new feature is designed to eliminate the inconveniences associated with traditional tax payment methods, such as long queues at banks and tedious paperwork. Its introduction marks a notable step towards digital empowerment, aligning with contemporary needs for accessible financial services.
Moreover, the 'e-Pay Tax' feature encourages timely tax compliance by reducing friction in the tax payment process. It aims to bring tax administration closer to citizens, particularly benefiting individuals and small businesses through a streamlined digital route.
