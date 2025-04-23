Karnataka's Swift Response to Kashmir Terror Crisis

In an urgent response following a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday mandated a special airlift operation for more than 40 Kannadiga tourists trapped in the region. The state government has affirmed the safe return of every individual involved and has appealed to families to remain calm.

Using the social media platform X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that he directed officials to facilitate an exclusive flight to evacuate all affected tourists from the state who had visited Kashmir for vacation and were unexpectedly caught in the upheaval. "Our government is determined to ensure the secure repatriation of every Kannadiga. There's no need for concern," assured Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka government has swiftly mobilized relief operations, sending Minister Santosh Lad to monitor efforts on the ground. Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister Santosh Lad met with the family of Manjunath, one of the victims killed in the Pahalgam attack, promising extensive support during this difficult period.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reported that three Karnataka residents lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror assault. Following discussions with the Civil Aviation Minister, an additional rescue flight has been scheduled. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the attack site to aid the Jammu and Kashmir Police in their investigation of what is deemed the most significant civilian attack in two decades.

Led by a Deputy Inspector General, the NIA team inspected the Baisaran meadow—a tourist site situated approximately five kilometers from Pahalgam town—where terrorists brutally attacked visitors. Official sources disclosed to ANI that "NIA members are collaborating with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in this critical investigation," marking one of the largest terror operations post-Article 370's abrogation in 2019.

