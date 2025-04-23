Left Menu

Grief and Demands for Justice: Aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Relatives of the Pahalgam terror attack victims are mourning the loss and calling for immediate justice. The targeted attack claimed the lives of three breadwinners, with calls for stringent action against the perpetrators. Union Home Minister inspected the site, and a national investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:25 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to victims of terror attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the families of the victims, including Atul Mone, are grappling with immense grief as they demand swift justice.

Expressing outrage and devastation, relative Rahul Akul urged for stronger security measures, emphasizing the targeted nature of the attack, where Mone and others were singled out for being Hindu.

The incident in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley resulted in multiple deaths, prompting an investigation by the National Investigation Agency and a review by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

