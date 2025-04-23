Grief and Demands for Justice: Aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the families of the victims, including Atul Mone, are grappling with immense grief as they demand swift justice.

Expressing outrage and devastation, relative Rahul Akul urged for stronger security measures, emphasizing the targeted nature of the attack, where Mone and others were singled out for being Hindu.

The incident in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley resulted in multiple deaths, prompting an investigation by the National Investigation Agency and a review by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

