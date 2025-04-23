Pahalgam Terror Attack: Unprecedented Violence Shakes Kashmir
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling it 'heartless and barbaric.' The meticulously planned attack resulted in the death of Indian Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal. As families mourn, authorities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the NIA, seek justice and answers.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, labeling it as 'heartless and barbaric.' Singh emphasized that the attack, which claimed the lives of several civilians, was a meticulously planned operation that challenges the norms of civilized behavior. He urged for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.
Singh highlighted the significant impact on Kashmir's tourism industry, a vital economic resource, and called for a firm governmental response. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy mourned the loss of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a victim of the attack. A solemn ceremony was held in his honor, with family, friends, and dignitaries paying their final respects.
Amidst national outrage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation at the attack site in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. He arrived amidst tight security and was briefed by top officials. The National Investigation Agency has also joined the probe to find and bring those responsible for this tragic attack to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
