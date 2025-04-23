Left Menu

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Unprecedented Violence Shakes Kashmir

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling it 'heartless and barbaric.' The meticulously planned attack resulted in the death of Indian Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal. As families mourn, authorities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the NIA, seek justice and answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:36 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Unprecedented Violence Shakes Kashmir
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, labeling it as 'heartless and barbaric.' Singh emphasized that the attack, which claimed the lives of several civilians, was a meticulously planned operation that challenges the norms of civilized behavior. He urged for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Singh highlighted the significant impact on Kashmir's tourism industry, a vital economic resource, and called for a firm governmental response. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy mourned the loss of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a victim of the attack. A solemn ceremony was held in his honor, with family, friends, and dignitaries paying their final respects.

Amidst national outrage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation at the attack site in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. He arrived amidst tight security and was briefed by top officials. The National Investigation Agency has also joined the probe to find and bring those responsible for this tragic attack to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025