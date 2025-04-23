Alpex Solar Lands Major Module Supply Contract
Alpex Solar has secured a contract worth Rs 380.52 crore to supply high-efficiency solar modules to a private company. The project, scheduled to complete by March 2026, involves large-scale solar deployment and utilizes both monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Alpex Solar announced on Wednesday that it has won a significant contract valued at Rs 380.52 crore to supply solar modules to a private entity.
The company revealed the project involves a substantial scale of solar deployment, with an anticipated completion date set for March 2026.
The contract includes the provision of advanced solar modules and systems, showcasing Alpex Solar's expertise in monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement