Alpex Solar Lands Major Module Supply Contract

Alpex Solar announced on Wednesday that it has won a significant contract valued at Rs 380.52 crore to supply solar modules to a private entity.

The company revealed the project involves a substantial scale of solar deployment, with an anticipated completion date set for March 2026.

The contract includes the provision of advanced solar modules and systems, showcasing Alpex Solar's expertise in monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)