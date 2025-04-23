Left Menu

PNB Launches 'Nirman 2025': Exclusive Loan Benefits Await

Punjab National Bank has introduced a special retail loan campaign, 'PNB Nirman 2025,' available until June 2025. This initiative offers various financial products through branches and digital platforms, with benefits like zero charges on home and car loans, and lower interest rates on select loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:24 IST
Punjab National Bank (PNB), a state-owned entity, has unveiled a new retail loan campaign titled 'PNB Nirman 2025,' running until June 20, 2025. This initiative aims to provide a diverse array of financial products to customers through all branches, digital platforms, and the bank's official website.

According to a statement by PNB, the campaign offers exclusive perks such as waived processing and documentation fees for home and car loans. Additionally, it eliminates NEC, legal, and valuation charges for home loan takeovers exceeding a certain amount.

Further benefits include a competitive 5 basis point concession on interest rates for home, car, and education loans, subject to terms and conditions. This campaign underscores PNB's commitment to enhancing customer convenience and accessibility to financial solutions.

