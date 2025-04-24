Left Menu

South Africa Shelves VAT Hike Amid Political Opposition

South Africa will not raise its value-added tax due to political opposition and coalition disputes. Initially, the proposal aimed to increase VAT by 1% over two years to fund the 2025 budget. The decision follows extensive consultations, with anticipated revenue falling short by 75 billion rand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 06:11 IST
South Africa Shelves VAT Hike Amid Political Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In South Africa, plans to increase the value-added tax (VAT) from May 1 have been scrapped, the finance ministry announced on Thursday. The proposal had been met with resistance from political parties, causing friction within the ruling coalition.

The initial plan by the National Treasury was to boost VAT by 1 percentage point over two years to bolster revenue for the upcoming 2025 national budget. However, the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance, the two largest parties in the coalition, clashed over a phased VAT increase of 0.5 points each in 2021 and 2022, leading to a decision to keep VAT steady at 15%.

The finance ministry cited extensive political consultations and recommendations from parliamentary committees as factors in the decision. Without the VAT hike, the government expects a revenue shortfall of 75 billion rand ($4.02 billion) over the medium term. Alternatives, such as deeper spending cuts, were considered but deemed insufficient for immediate revenue generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025