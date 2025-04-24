Maharashtra Mourns: Terror Attack Claims Lives of Tourists at Pahalgam
Sharad Pawar paid respects to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack claimed 26 lives, targeting tourists based on religion. Maharashtra's Deputy CM Shinde promised support and repatriation for stranded tourists, reinforcing solidarity amid grief and calling for swift justice against those involved.
In a poignant gesture, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar on Thursday paid his final respects to Santosh Jagdale, one of the victims of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. He also met with the grieving family members, offering them solace amidst their heartbreaking loss.
The bodies of Kaustabh Ganbote, another victim, were brought back to Pune, and the last rites for Atul Mone, who hailed from Dombivili, were performed in Thane. Relatives voiced their anguish and demanded strict action against the attackers. Rahul Akul, Mone's relative, shared the horrifying account of Atul's wife, explaining how he was targeted and murdered based on his religion.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, ensured stranded tourists in Srinagar were supported. Shinde expressed his solidarity, emphasizing he was there as a fellow Maharashtrian. In a post on social media, he assured all tourists would be returned safely, paying tribute to Dr. Shrikant Shinde's team for their efforts during the crisis.
