Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns: Terror Attack Claims Lives of Tourists at Pahalgam

Sharad Pawar paid respects to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack claimed 26 lives, targeting tourists based on religion. Maharashtra's Deputy CM Shinde promised support and repatriation for stranded tourists, reinforcing solidarity amid grief and calling for swift justice against those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:18 IST
Maharashtra Mourns: Terror Attack Claims Lives of Tourists at Pahalgam
NCP-SP Sharad Pawar pays last respects to Santosh Jagdale killed in Pahalgam terror attack (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant gesture, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar on Thursday paid his final respects to Santosh Jagdale, one of the victims of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. He also met with the grieving family members, offering them solace amidst their heartbreaking loss.

The bodies of Kaustabh Ganbote, another victim, were brought back to Pune, and the last rites for Atul Mone, who hailed from Dombivili, were performed in Thane. Relatives voiced their anguish and demanded strict action against the attackers. Rahul Akul, Mone's relative, shared the horrifying account of Atul's wife, explaining how he was targeted and murdered based on his religion.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, ensured stranded tourists in Srinagar were supported. Shinde expressed his solidarity, emphasizing he was there as a fellow Maharashtrian. In a post on social media, he assured all tourists would be returned safely, paying tribute to Dr. Shrikant Shinde's team for their efforts during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025